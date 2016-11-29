Four KSTP corridors to be completed by March 2017

more-in

The State is hopeful of the completion of four of the eight State Highway corridors being developed into worldclass facilities under the World Bank-funded Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) by March 2017.

A review meeting chaired by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran here recently in the wake of the three-month breather given by the World Bank to the State following delays and missing deadlines has noted that the work on the eight corridors totalling 282 km are progressing well now.

The corridors being developed include Kasaragod-Kanhangad (27.78 km), Pilathara-Pappinissery (20.90 km), Thalassery-Kalaroad-Valavupara (two stretches, 54 km), Chengannur-Ettumanur and Thiruvalla bypass (47 km), Ettumanur-Muvattupuzha (40.9 km) and upgrade of 41-km Perumpilavu-Pattambi-Perinthalmanna (Nilambur road). The Minister said the contractor and the engineer have said the Valavupara-Kalaroad stretch will be completed before the time frame.

The delay in getting earth has affected the Rs.293.58-crore work on the Chengannur-Ettumannor road (45.40 km), the meeting was told. The Minister asked KSTP officials to approach the District Collectors of Kottayam and Alappuzha to find a solution or make available earth from other places to expedite the works.

The Minister said the work on the 80-km Kazhakuttam-Adoor Safe Corridor project was held up following a case in the Lok Ayukta regarding awarding of the tender. The Public Works Department has taken steps to clear the legal hurdle and to commence the work.

Compared to Phase I of the KSTP, complaints have come up on the quality of works in Phase II, costing Rs.1,349.52 crore. The Minister said laxity on the part of officials to revise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will result in the estimate going up in the future. Mr. Sudhakaran said new construction methods and materials should be adopted in the ongoing KSTP works.