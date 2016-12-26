Foreclosure charges for fixed rate home loans

more-in

A borrower who pre-closes a home loan taken on fixed interest rate is liable to pay pre-closure charges, a consumer court here has observed.

Dismissing a complaint against the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank’s refusal to refund pre-closure charges to a consumer, the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum headed by president Cherian K. Kuriakose pointed out that an RBI circular issued on June 5, 2012, insisted on banks not to charge foreclosure charges under pre-payment penalties on home loans on floating interest rate basis only.

According to complainant Babu Gopal, he had taken a home loan of ₹15 lakh from the bank in 2012. After two-and-a-half years, he closed the loan account in September 2013 and the bank collected foreclosure charges of ₹16,859. The bank had refused his plea for refunding the foreclosure charges.

The bank contended that the rules with respect to purchase loan had clearly stated that the loanee should pay service charge at the rate of 2 per cent for the balance amount if the purchase loan was taken over by another bank in addition to service tax. The loanee is liable to pay 1 per cent extra service charge if the loan account was closed within two years.

As the loan was repaid before its full tenure, the bank had no other option but to collect the pre-closure charges as per norms. The bank also pointed out that the present case did not relate to a floating home loan, but it related to a purchase loan with fixed rate of interest sanctioned for 20 years