Fodder farming to be extended

The government is embarking on a drive to bring more area under fodder cultivation, under plans to enhance milk production in the State.

The Director of Dairy Development, Georgekutty Jacob, told The Hindu that an ambitious programme to bring an additional 5,000 hectares under fodder cultivation would be launched this year.

The scheme, he explained, was designed to address the high cost of milk production, a deterrent for many dairy farmers. The prohibitive price tag for concentrated cattle feed necessitated the promotion of fodder as an alternative protein source.

“By reducing the intake of concentrated feed, the farmer can bring down his input costs,” he said.

Fodder cultivation in Kerala is currently limited to 5,400 hectares, with hybrid Napier and CO-3 grass the preferred varieties. The total produce is enough to meet only 48 per cent of the requirement. Mr.Jacob said the department was on the lookout for new high-yielding varieties to boost production.

Local bodies, cooperative institutions and individual farmers would be provided subsidy, buy back arrangement and post-harvest storage facilities. Talks were on with the Forest Department to cultivate fodder on land below transmission lines running through forests.

The ideal ratio of roughage and concentrated feed is 60:40 but most dairy farmers in Kerala, especially those in urban areas, depend on compounded feed, mainly because of decline in the supply of fodder due to the scarcity of land. This has impacted on the fat content of milk produced in kerala.

The rumen (stomach chamber) of a cow on a high roughage diet produces acetic acid, a precursor for mammalian milk fat. Animals fed with concentrated feed release lactic acid instead, resulting in lower fat content.

Experts feel that the cattle breeding policy focussing on crossbreeds selected for their high yield is another factor responsible for the lower fat content of milk.