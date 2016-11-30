Flak for Maoists' killing at DYFI panel meet

more-in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Democratic Youth Federation of India State committee meeting here on Tuesday saw several members coming down heavily on the killing of two Maoists by the Kerala Police the other day.

Although the leaders of the organisation tried to brush aside the criticism by branding the Maoists as 'agents of monopolies', several district leaders questioned the rationale of the killing. The meeting also heard DYFI State secretary M. Swaraj attacking the CPI leadership for its critique of the police's fatal assault on Maoists.

Initiating the discussion, DYFI State vice president P.K. Abdulla Navas, who is also Malappuram district secretary of the organisation, accused the police of having adopted an 'inhuman attitude' in the name of anti-Maoist operations and said the police action was unjustifiable under LDF rule. The police action had caused much consternation in the the minds of the people, he contended.

Agreeing with him, Ernakulam DYFI district secretary Arun said nobody had the right to kill anyone without trial, whether that person was an extremist or an innocent. Those representing Idukki, Wayanad, Thrissur and Thiruvnanthapuram in the DYFI State committee were also critical of the police action. Some of them argued that the persons who the police had shot dead were those who were ailing and probably bed-ridden.

This, they said, should not happen under LDF rule. The police were slapping provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) even on those who had called for boycott of elections. The CPI(M) had taken a strong stand against UAPA. That being the case, the LDF government should not have permitted use of fire power against those who express their dissent, he added.

Replying to the discussion, Mr. Swaraj admitted that the police firing was unacceptable. The DYFI was in no position to comment on the issue at the time. The government also took a while to understand the gravity of the situation, he argued.