Fishing boats to go idle from tomorrow

more-in

Faced with the currency crunch, fishing boat operators have decided to not go fishing from Friday if the Central government does not extend the deadline for accepting the demonetised notes by petrol pumps beyond Thursday midnight.

The decision was taken by the All-Kerala Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association at an emergency meeting on Wednesday. The meeting took stock of the deep crisis created in the fishing sector by the Centre’s scrapping of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

“This is not a strike or anything,” Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal, general secretary of the association, told The Hindu. “It’s going to be a natural death as we don’t have the cash to pay for diesel and also to pay workers,” he said.

He pointed out that, on a average, a boat required diesel worth Rs. 1.2 lakh each week. Until the November 24 midnight deadline ended, refuelling could be paid for partly with the demonetised notes. The pumps also accepted cheques up to Rs. 50,000.

However, if the Centre does not extend the deadline, Mr. Kalappurackal said, the boats will not have any other option but to remain idle.

He noted that there were 2,760 mechanised fishing boats in operation in Kerala, apart from around 1,500 boats from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He said that the fishing was among the most affected segments of the economy as most of the transactions were in cash.