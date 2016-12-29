Fishermen mulling political rejuvenation

more-in

Fishermen under the banner of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha are mulling a show of strength in the new year as a prelude to a political initiative. The organisation is set to discuss its political ambitions at a State-level meeting to be convened on January 1.

The organisation entered electoral politics three decades ago through the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), but failed to sustain the interest of the fisherfolk in the party.

It resulted in a gradual withdrawal from the political arena, letting the prominent parties to woo the fishermen to their respective domains.

The meeting will discuss the unfulfilled promises made by various political formations.

There is a strong feeling among the members on the need to have political backing for accessing the necessary bargaining power to meet their demands.

“It is for the members of the general body to arrive at a decision,” says V.Dinakaran, general secretary. Nevertheless, he admits that the political entry or rather the re-entry is one of the important issues on the agenda of the meeting.

“The community had been subjected to exploitation by the successive governments. The Congress-led governments had promised measures to confer SC status on the community, but it failed to take off, leading to a dissonance between the DLP and UDF. The attitude of the LDF governments towards the issues raised by the fishermen had also been unhelpful.”

In fact, the organisation considers various steps adopted by the present government as inimical to the fisherfolk.

The green corridor project is opposed by the fisherfolk.