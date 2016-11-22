Fisherfolk a worried lot as Nov. 24 deadline draws close

more-in

November 24 midnight is a dreaded deadline for the fishing community in Kerala.

For, after the deadline, petrol pumps in the country will not accept the demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. That is, if the Central government does not extend the deadline.

“If the government does not extend the deadline,” says K. Preman, who part-owns a fishing boat at Beypore, “we will have no option but stop fishing.” Mr. Preman, who is a joint secretary of the All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association, told The Hindu that the association was holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday in Kochi to discuss the issue.

The Centre had, while announcing the demonetisation, allowed the petrol pumps across the country to accept the old currency notes for a few days more and had later extended the deadline to November 24 midnight.

This had been a great relief for the fishing boat owners as they could accept from fish buyers a part of the price in the old currencies and purchase diesel using this currency. “The biggest expenditure for a fishing boat is the cost of diesel,” Mr. Preman said.

Cost component

A large fishing boat that goes for a week-long fishing tour needs 2,000-3,000 litre diesel. This would work out, on an average, roughly 40 per cent of the value of the catch.

After the demonetisation took effect, people did not have the required cash to pay for fish. This reduced the demand for fish and hence brought down the prices.

However, since the boat owners could pay for diesel in old notes, they accepted a part of the price for their catch from wholesalers and commission agents in the old Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes. As a result, the wholesalers and commission agents could take a portion of their price from retailers who in turn could accept the old notes from the end-users.

“If the petrol pumps stops accepting the old notes on November 24 midnight,” Mr. Modieen Koya, Beypore unit president of the Kerala State Fish Merchants and Commission Agents Association, told The Hindu, “we will no longer be able to accept the notes from the retailers and the retailers will not take them from the household fish buyers.”

This would mean that the fishing sector would come to a grinding halt. A petrol pump owner at Beypore said the pumps had been told to deposit in the banks on November 25 all the old notes they received.

Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal, president of the association, pointed out, that on an average the fishing sector in Keala purchased Rs.3 crore worth of diesel while the average value of the daily catch was close to Rs.7 crore. He said the demonetisation had put the fishing sector in a never-before crisis.