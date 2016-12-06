First University Level Science Park to Come Up at MGU

more-in

The first science park being set up at the university level to foster industrial entrepreneurship in the country will come up at Mahatma Gandhi University. The park is coming up under the Business innovation and Incubation Centre at the university.

According to Vice Chancellor Babu Sebastian, the stone-laying ceremony of the eight-storey, 64,000-sq-ft building being built to international standards would be held on Thursday. C Ravindranath, Minister for Education, will lay the stone.

The project

The Rs.14-crore project envisages setting up of business-theme parks in bioscience, nanoscience, chemical science, electrical and electronics, IT and environmental science. The ground floor will have an parking area for 300 cars. The first floor will house an incubation centre, patent cell, science park office, library and a 200-seat conference hall.

The bioscience park on the second floor will have theme parks on various spices and certification facilities for organic products. The nanoscience-theme park will be on the third floor while the fourth floor would house theme parks based on chemical industry and polymer industry. The IT-theme park on the fifth floor will house research and development sections of Indian and foreign IT companies.

While the sixth floor will have a theme park on electrical and electronics industries, the seventh floor will house the teams who coordinate the research work on pollution control. The eighth floor will have a guest house.

New enterprises

According to Dr. Sebastian, the park envisages to develop 50 new enterprises from these six theme parks and also 300 new industries and 15,000 job opportunities during the first five years. The university hopes to garner two to five per cent of the profit from these enterprises and the university envisions an annual income of Rs.100 crore by 2025.

The schools and colleges which establish links with the park would be able to make use of the facilities. Plans to establish linkages with other start-up parks in the country are also on the anvil, Dr. Sebastian said.