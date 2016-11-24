Firm push for railway projects in State

more-in

Even as the government has set in motion incorporation of a joint venture company (JVC) between the State and Railways for cost-sharing of railway projects, steps are on to shortlist ‘viable” projects and roll them out.

The identified projects and the way forward were discussed at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, who is also the chairman of the JVC, here on Wednesday.

General Manager, Southern Railway, Vashista Johri; Secretary, Transport, K. R. Jyothilal; Divisional Railway Manager, Prakash Butani; and senior railway officials participated in the deliberations.

The 120-km Angamaly-Sabari rail project, aimed at putting Sabarimala on the rail map, is on the top of the list with the State throwing its weight behind the project, official sources told The Hindu. Extending Sabari Rail to Punalur on the Kollam-Sengottai line also figured at the meeting. The Rapid Rail Transit System proposed for the 125.65-km stretch between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Chengannur also made it to the list.

As the technical objections raised by Railways had not been addressed, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd that carried out feasibility study was asked to approach Southern Railway and sort the issues concerning the Rs.3,330.78 crore project.