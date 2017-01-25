Film regulatory authority on the anvil

more-in

The State government will constitute a cinema regulatory authority for addressing the issues faced by the industry.

The decision was made at a meeting Culture Minister A.K. Balan had with representatives of the film industry here on Wednesday.

Those privy to the discussions told The Hindu that the meeting decided to constitute the authority mooted by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The government would ask the Secretaries to Law and Culture to prepare a draft for constituting the authority and again hold consultations with the fraternal bodies for their suggestions.

The authority would focus on classification and grading of theatres and also other key issues concerning the industry, but not on organisational issues.

The president of the Film Exhibitors Federation that had spearheaded a month-long agitation demanding increase in share from the producers and distributors also was present at the meeting. The Film Exhibitors Forum has agreed to give new films to members of the federation too. Representatives of producers, distributors, exhibitors as well as fraternal bodies attended the meeting.