Few takers for lake protection authority

The government proposal to set up an authority for the protection and conservation of lakes in the State has been met with scepticism by a section of officials and conservation experts who feel that it would meet the same fate as the State Wetlands Authority Kerala (SWAK) and the Pampa River Basin Authority, both of which are in a comatose state.

Minister for Water Resources Mathew T. Thomas had informed the Assembly last month that efforts were on to set up the new authority.

He had made the announcement while replying to a calling attention motion by M. Noushad on the need to conserve Ashtamudi Lake.

But senior officials said the proposed authority would be a duplication of SWAK which had remained in limbo since its formation in December 2015.

Ramsar site management

The 11-member SWAK, chaired by the Environment Minister, is responsible for the management and wise use of the three Ramsar sites — Sasthamcotta and Ashtamudi lakes and the Vembanad Kole wetlands — in Kerala.

But the selection of experts to the panel had invited criticism from several quarters. Environmentalists had alleged that without the right kind of people on board, the authority was nothing but a white elephant.

They pointed out that the nodal agency had failed to make any significant headway in policy development, formulation and implementation of action plans, and mobilisation of funds for wetland management over the past one year.

“When SWAK has been reduced to a wasted effort, what is the need for a separate authority for lakes?” asks a senior government official.

The Pampa River Basin Authority is cited as another example of poor vision and management. The authority which was constituted in 2009 has failed to make progress in the implementation of the Pampa Action Plan for pollution abatement and conservation of the river basin.

Coordination issues

“Coordinating the 12 government departments represented in the authority has proved to be an impossible task,” said N.K. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary, Pampa Samrakshana Samithi. “Sadly, the government does not seem to be aware that the authority has ceased to function.”

Officials pointed out that the Rs.5 crore sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for the Pampa Action Plan was idling.

The funds sanctioned in March were to be utilised for upgrading the sewage treatment plant at Pampa to control pollution of the river waters.