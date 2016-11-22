Father of murder victim moves HC

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to November 29 the hearing on a criminal revision petition filed by the father of a Dalit woman murdered at Perumbavoor seeking further probe in the case.

The petition filed by the victim’s father sought to review an order of the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court dismissing his plea for further probe in the case.

The petitioner pointed out that the investigation was not conducted in a “methodical manner” to link all chains of circumstances leading to the culpability of the accused.

The investigation was conduced in a haphazard manner from day one. He pointed out that the prosecution case was that the sole accused went to the residence of the victim to rape her with unbridled sexual desire.

The investigation was not conducted why the accused chose the victim to fulfil his carnal desire, whether there was any previous animosity or affection between them, why he went with a knife of unusual size and whether the murder was pre-planned.

Besides, the post-mortem examination report did not contain the time of death. In fact, the entire prosecution case was built on circumstantial evidence. Therefore, the time of death was relevant and investigators ought to have ascertained the time of death.

That apart, no motive was attributed in the final report. In fact, there were other accused going by the circumstantial evidence and the prosecution had not made any effort to find out the other accused, the petitioner alleged.

The petitioner also pointed out that the sessions court had refused his plea for further probe on the grounds that no fresh material or evidence was brought before the court.

The court below failed to consider if the investigation was perfunctory. As per the settled law, if the investigation resulted in the miscarriage of justice and came cross any defective investigation during the course of trial, the court could order further investigation.