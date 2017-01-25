Fake lawyers will undermine profession, says experts

more-in

Amidst growing concerns about the possibility of fake lawyers practising in courtrooms, legal experts fear such situation could undermine the dispensation of justice and lead to unprecedented legal crisis.

The Hindu had reported on Tuesday that only 20,000 lawyers, out of the 50,000 enrolled in Kerala had submitted their law degree certificates to the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) for vetting.

Responding to the low turnout of lawyers, K.N. Anilkumar, former chairman of the enrolment committee of the BCK, said most of the lawyers who skipped the verification might have quit active legal practice.

In Kerala, the possibility of fake lawyers practising in courts was very low, he said.

Mr. Anilkumar, however, conceded that apprehensions were raised about a few lawyers by some bar associations. The bogus ones could be identified through vetting. Cases could be booked against such persons for cheating, impersonation and criminal conspiracy, he said.

D. Zaibo, the secretary of the Kottayam Bar Association, said majority members of the association did not obtain their original degree certificates from the universities.

They got enrolled using provisional certificates issued by the universities. Those lawyers were in the process of filing applications and obtaining the original certificates, he said.

On the low turnout of lawyers for verification of certificates, one lawyer said the communication was issued to lawyers through respective bar associations. Those who might have left active courtroom practice might not even be knowing about the drive, he said.

Sebastian Paul, a lawyer and social commentator, apprehended that the fakes would undermine the foundations of judicial system and upset the deliverance of justice.

“They could sneak entry even into judiciary. Some might become law secretaries, government pleaders, law officers, and commissions appointed by courts. The legal advice offered by these persons could affect the deliverance and quality of justice. The presence of even one such person in the legal system would erode the public trust. Lawyers are deemed as the officers of court,” he pointed out.

Mr. Paul suspected the involvement of such elements in the unruly events that unfolded in different courts across the country.

Meanwhile, another senior lawyer in the State felt the situation could give rise to a spate of legal issues across the country. A client, who loses a case in which he was represented by a fake lawyer, could even raise the contention that he lost because he was represented by a bogus one. Such a situation would create confusion regarding the maintainability of judgment, he said.

K. Ajayan, secretary, BCK, said the State bar councils could cancel the enrolment of bogus lawyers in consultation with the Bar Council of India. Criminal proceedings could be initiated in such cases, he said.