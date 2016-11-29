Faizal murder: searchon for 3 RSS hitmen

more-in

The police are on the trail of three Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers who were believed to have executed the murder of P. Faizal at Kodinhi, near Tirurangadi, on November 19.

Eight RSS men involved in plotting and helping the murder were arrested on Sunday.

Faizal, 32, who had embraced Islam while working in Saudi Arabia about a year ago, was found murdered by the roadside at Farook Nagar, hardly two kilometres away from his house at Kodinhi, on November 19 morning.

He was found hacked to death with his innards pulled out and his head cleaved in the back.

Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, who led a 19-member investigation team, said they had identified the three RSS men who executed the murder. One of them, according to the police, is a prominent functionary of the Sangh in the district. The police said the men had been trained in such attacks.

The police said that the three had gone into hiding. However, they said the intelligence wing of the police was after them. The hideouts are under police observation.

Among the eight RSS men arrested were Faizal’s brother-in-law Vinod, 31, and another relative Sajeesh, 34. Mr. Vinod had allegedly threatened to “chop off Faizal’s head” if he did not revert to his old faith.

The others arrested were Thayyil Lijeesh, 27; Kalathil Pradeep, 32; Pulikkal Haridasan, 30; Pulikkal Jinesh alias Shaji, 39; Kottayil Jayaprakash, 50; and Chanath Suni, 39.

The police said that Mr. Vinod and Mr. Sajeesh plotted against Faizal with the help of the others, fearing that he would convert more members of his family into Islam.