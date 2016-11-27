Faizal murder case: 8 RSS men held

more-in

The police on Sunday arrested eight Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists in connection with the murder of P. Faizal, 32, at Kodinhi, near Tirurangadi. A 19-member police team led by Dy. SP Pradeep Kumar arrested the RSS men on Sunday for their alleged role in conspiring and planning to kill Faizal who had embraced Islam about a year ago.

The body of Faizal was found by the roadside at Farook Nagar, Kodinhi, on November 19 morning. The police said he was waylaid and stabbed to death by a professional hit gang around 5 a.m.

Among the eight RSS men arrested were Faizal’s brother-in-law, Vinod, 31, and another relative, Sajeesh, 34, who had threatened to finish him off if he did not revert to his old faith.

The others arrested were Thayyil Lijeesh, 27; Kalathil Pradeep, 32; Pulikkal Haridasan, 30; Pulikkal Jinesh alias Shaji, 39; Kottayil

Jayaprakash, 50; and Chanath Suni, 39.

The police said they had got clear information about the hitmen who executed the murder. They would be nabbed soon, said an investigation team member.