Expedite probe against Vellappally: VS

more-in

Veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan has demanded that Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Director Jacob Thomas expedite the probe into the microfinance irregularity complaints against Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and others.

In a letter to Mr. Thomas on Wednesday, Mr. Achuthanandan said the probe should be entrusted to a special team under a Superintendent of Police.

Six months had elapsed since the court issued an order for probing the case against Mr. Natesan and others, he said.