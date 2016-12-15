Excise force to havewomen too: Minister

more-in

The Excise force will be strengthened by recruiting women to face the increasing threat of drug abuse and the resultant social issues, Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has said.

He was speaking after taking salute at the passing out parade of 126 civil Excise officers and five Excise inspectors at the Thrissur Excise Academy here on Thursday.

The government had been implementing Vimukthi — a mission against drugs and alcoholism — to check the rampant use of drugs among college and school students.

Along with raids, the Excise Department had conducted awareness programmes too, the Minister said. He asked the Excise force to fulfill their duties with social commitment. The department should be a model in fighting corruption.

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh, Additional Excise Commissioner A.V. Vijayan, Joint Excise Commissioner K. Mohanan, Academy Principal D. Santhosh and Vice Principal K. Gopakumar participated in the function.