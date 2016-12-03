Estate workers demand wages in cash

more-in

Tea estate workers at Peerumade held a symbolic agitation on Friday demanding wages in cash instead of depositing the amount in banks.

Workers of Harrisons Malayalam’s Pattumala division held an agitation to press the demand and trade unions, including the All India Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions and Indian National Trade Union Congress, came out in support of the demand. The workers said they faced difficulties in withdrawing the money through ATMs. They were yet to get their wages after the demonetisation of higher denomination notes.

Though trade union leaders told the District Collector that a large section of the workers did not know how to withdraw money through ATMs and wanted the wages in cash, no decision in this regard was taken.