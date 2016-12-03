End of the road for GKSF?

more-in

The ambitious plan to transform God’s Own Country into a hub for international shopping experience has been hit following the reluctance of the Tourism Department to go ahead with the 10th edition of the Grand Kerala Shopping Festival (GKSF).

Modelled on the lines of the highly successful Dubai shopping festival, the 45-day annual shopping event of Kerala Tourism was to have commenced across the State on December 1, but the delay in getting government clearance has virtually put the festival on hold.

“The 10th edition has been dropped and it is not possible to launch it at a later date as it needs months of planning and coordination with various stakeholders,” a GKSF official told The Hindu.

The apex committee headed by the Chief Minister and the executive committee chaired by the Tourism Minister have not met. Only informal discussions were held with A.C. Moideen when he was holding the Tourism portfolio and the GKSF officials were asked to wait, sources said.

Initially, the Industries Department was organising it and later the mantle fell on the Tourism Department. “The Tourism Department is not keen to take forward the festival and discussions are on to entrust it to the Industries Department,” sources said.

The 15 personnel working in the directorate, functioning in a rented premises at Kowdiar, are still attending the office. GKSF Director Anil Muhammed has been sent back to his parent department after cancelling the deputation. Director of Tourism U.V. Jose has been given additional charge of GKSF Director.

Launched by the previous LDF regime, the UDF government continued with it and had been extending Rs.10 crore each for the last three editions after announcing Rs.15 crore in the budget. The 2015 edition was clubbed with Visit Kerala Year.

“Ït was the child of the previous LDF government and the present regime should have given the nod for the GKSF. The shopping festival would have come in handy for traders and tourists during the ongoing peak tourist season,” a former Tourism Minister said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General also came down heavily on the GKSF stating that it was launched without specifying any guidelines for its implementation and that the exchequer incurred a loss of Rs 44.58 crore.

During 2007-12, Rs 143.45 crore was spent for the GKSF, out of which Rs.105 crore was government fund. The CAG report had pointed out that State-specific industries and products such as spices, cashew, marine products, and handloom had no active participation in the GKSF.