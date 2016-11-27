Elephant run over by train at Kanjikode

more-in

A wild elephant was run over by a train Attupathi near Kanjikode on Sunday morning.

This is the fourth wild elephant to die after being knocked down by speeding trains since January. The incident happened on the B line track that passes through the thick forests of the Walayar-Madukkarai region around 7 a.m. The tusker knocked down by the Palakkad-Trichy Passenger. The location which forms part of Madukkarai forests is about 8 km from Kanjikode railway station. The elephant, estimated to be 10 years old, died on the spot.

Forest Department officials from Palakkad reached the spot and removed the carcass. A case was registered against the loco pilot of the train under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Officials said the accident occurred despite the Forest Department deploying watchers to monitor elephant movements on railway track and warn loco pilots.