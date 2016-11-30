Efforts on to revive Pazhassi project

more-in

The hope of reviving the Pazhassi Irrigation Project (PIP) here that was envisaged to irrigate 11,525 hectares of land has given an impetus to the initiatives of project officials to save the project’s land amid demands for its utilisation for various developmental projects.

The project partially commissioned in 1979 by then Prime Minister Morarji Desai has not been effectively utilised as envisaged because of lack of proper maintenance due to laxity of funds.

The dilapidated condition of the project’s canal systems and inability to distribute water through canals because of breaches in them have created an impression that the project to tap the water in the Valapattanam river for irrigation purposes has failed.

The image of the failed project has triggered increased demands for land in possession of the project in and around Mattannur town from various quarters including local bodies for different projects and initiatives.

“We are hopeful of resuscitating the project in defiance of the general perception that it has failed,” said a project engineer who requested anonymity. Exuding the hope that water distribution through the canal system could be revived if damaged canals are repaired and adequate funds and manpower are granted, he said that the PIP could not afford to lose land in its possession.

The issue of the project’s revival came up during the meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) held here on November 26.

Kannur MP, P.K. Sreemathy, who attended the meeting, came in support of the project engineer’s stand that the project has to be safeguarded as it could be beneficial for the people in the district. The project’s Assistant Engineer V. Shaji has been entrusted with submitting a report in a month.

“It is sad that this irrigation project is now in a state of neglect,” said Ms. Sreemathy, when contacted.

She said that the project engineers’ assurance that the project can be revamped and water can be distributed through the canals had to be taken at face value, she said adding that the project is already facing threat from encroachment.

If the water is distributed through the canal system, it will also help recharge groundwater in nearby areas.

The project has a 400-km-long canal system and main canals totalling 46 km. According to the project engineers, in the first phase of revival, water can be distributed through the main canal system if there are some improvements and investments.