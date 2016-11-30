Easing of temple dress code kicks up a row

more-in

The decision to allow women to enter Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple wearing churidar has kicked up a row with some Hindu outfits opposing it and the executive officer of the temple firm on relaxing the dress code.

Following Tuesday’s order of executive officer K.N. Satheesh, women devotees entered the temple wearing traditional churidar on Wednesday morning.

Following this, Hindu activists assembled in large numbers and blocked those wearing the attire at the eastern entrance to the temple. The activists blocked the road demanding the withdrawal of the order.

As the agitation prolonged, district judge K. Haripal, who is also the chairman of the temple administrative committee, informed the activists that the order would be put on hold. On learning about the move, the agitators dispersed from the eastern gate.

Mr. Satheesh told The Hindu that his order was based on a High Court directive. “I have received a letter from the chairman and I have no powers to stay the order. The order has been forwarded to the Registrar of the High Court. Those who have complaints can approach the court,” he said.

Mr. Satheesh said women wearing churidar entered the temple from the morning and the protest was only at the eastern gate. “Even in the evening, 20 to 30 women entered the temple wearing churidar,” he said.

Mr. Satheesh claimed that his decision had the backing of women and the government.

BJP State general secretary Shobha Surendran supported the new move but demanded a discussion before implementing the order.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government would take an appropriate decision after checking all aspects.