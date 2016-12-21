ED, CBI raid cooperative banks

CBI officers questioning an officer of the Kollam District Cooperative Bank during the course of the raid on the bank’s headquarters in Kollam on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out inspections at District Cooperative Banks (DCBs) in Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur as part of the ongoing drive to verify if accounts operated in DCBs have been used in the post-demonetisation period to launder money.

Simultaneously, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) personnel inspected the Kollam District Cooperative Bank and Malappuram Service Cooperative Bank. When contacted, ED sources maintained in Kochi that they were in receipt of information about some accounts with DCBs in which money channelled from abroad had been deposited.

Hawala channels

There was suspicion that the money transferred from abroad using hawala channels had been deposited in some DCB accounts.

The inspection pertained to transfer of money during the last one month, after high-value currency notes got demonetised, they said.

However, the agency has so far not registered any case in this regard, and inquiries were preliminary in nature. Sources said the hawala racket deposited an equal sum of money from abroad in exchange for unaccounted money kept as cash within the country after levying commission. Involvement of people outside the State was also suspected, they said.

Banking sector sources told The Hindu in Thiruvananthapuram that though some documents had been collected, nothing pointing to grave irregularities could be found. There were widespread complaints that cooperative banks were not complying with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

But the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which is authorised to audit the district cooperative banks, had given a clean chit to the DCBs.

Since detection of irregularities would result in levying of hefty fines, the banks were careful to abide by the stipulations laid down by the Reserve Bank of India, the sources said.