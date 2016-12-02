Duck farmers yet to get compensation

more-in

Government had announced Rs.100-Rs.200 for each of the ducks culled

More than a month after bird flu struck Alappuzha, duck farmers in the district continue to wait for the promised relief from the government.

Though the government had announced a compensation of Rs.100-Rs.200 for each of the ducks culled, no date has been set for the distribution of the payment.

The undue delay in extending help is causing anxiety among the duck farmers, says B. Rajasekharan, president, Aikya Tharavu Karshaka Sanghom. “The government promises to give compensation after the culling process is completed. Incidence of bird flu is said to have occurred in Ambalappuzha in the past few days and there is no indication of the conclusion of the culling operations,” he told The Hindu.

The farmers are apprehensive that the government might postpone the payment indefinitely under the prevailing monetary crisis, he says. Though the farmers are required to register with the local veterinary unit, there are several who have not done the registration. The situation has resulted in allegations of culling ducks brought from other districts though transportation of ducks into the district had been banned by the authorities after the flu was detected.

Over 5.85 lakh ducks have been culled in the district, according to official records. But it is not certain whether the entire lot belonged to farmers in the district, Mr. Rajasekharan says. There are about 200 registered farmers in the district. Nevertheless, there is no foolproof system to verify the ownership pattern as registered farmers may not raise ducks in all seasons while new farmers could join hands with the existing growers or engage in farming on their own.

“When the flu breaks out, it is the government’s responsibility to deal with the situation,” says N.N. Sasi, Director, Animal Husbandry Department. “We have got complaints on the ownership of culled ducks in certain places, but the charges could not be established in the absence of necessary proof. The police and local governments were involved in the operations with a view to avoiding fraudulent practices. The date of distribution of compensation is yet to be announced,” he says.

The panchayats had borne the expenses for the culling operations. A sum of Rs.2 lakh had been incurred by the Thakazhy grama panchayat, one of the panchayats worst affected by H5N8 virus among ducks. The amount is yet to be reimbursed by the government, says Ambika Shibu, panchayat president.