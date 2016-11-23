Drive against blacksmiths who make sharp weapons

more-in

As part of efforts to bring peace back to Kannur

The district police here have begun a combing operation to unearth swords and other sharp-edged weapons widely used in clashes between workers of rival political parties and to keep under surveillance suspected blacksmiths involved in making them.

The police launched a special drive against suspected blacksmiths who are located in politically sensitive areas in the district as part of measures being taken to put an end to production of weapons, especially swords and axes.

On order from workers

The police say that political murders in the volatile parts of the district involve killing with sharp-edged weapons, mostly swords and axes. The district police have already identified scores of blacksmiths in different parts of the district who make these weapons on order from rival party workers.

“We have identified around 150 blacksmiths for verification as we are trying to ensure some kind of control on them,” said District Police Chief K. Sanjay Kumar. When contacted, he told The Hindu that the special drive started on Wednesday was meant to put an end to the supply of sharp-edged weapons as part of bringing peace back in the district.

The police checked the premises of blacksmiths. The weapons used for stabbing rival party workers during clashes were made from hard steel, including scrap suspension leaves of heavy vehicles, police officers said, adding that the drive was to send a message that the blacksmiths were now under the scanner.

No weapons seized

“We have already been watching suspected blacksmiths,” said Thalassery Deputy Superintendent of Police Prince Abraham. He also said that efforts to identify those who were actually making the weapons would continue. No swords or knives were captured on Wednesday, he said.