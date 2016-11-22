Domestic violence Act can be invoked by former wife: HC

more-in

The Kerala High Court has held that a divorced woman is entitled to initiate proceedings against her ex-husband or former in-laws under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The court, while dismissing a petition filed by a man from Thiruvananthapuram against the initiation of proceedings against him by the Attingal magistrate court on his former wife’s complaint, observed that the Domestic Violence Act was a progressive and beneficial piece of legislation, intended to protect women from domestic violence and to prevent the occurrence of domestic violence in society.

The court observed that the cause of action for any relief under the Act “is not confined to the factors of time and space with regard to the matrimonial relationship, but extends beyond their limits, if it has a rational nexus with the domestic relationship, past or present.”

The court added that of course, the parties were free to enter into a satisfactory settlement of all their claims on mutually agreed terms. However, “contracting out of the statutory rights conferred on the wife under Section 19 to 22 of DV Act is against public policy and hence cannot be recognised, unless it is proved that there was a mutually satisfactory settlement of all claims.”

Obligations

The court observed that it was not unusual that even after divorce, certain obligations arising from the past matrimonial relationship such as maintenance, custody of children, liability to pay amounts or assets received, operation of bank accounts and personal safety of divorced wife and children born in the wedlock continues.

It would be “illogical and absurd to hold that the moment of divorce was granted, scope of protection order also ceases”. It could not be confined within the barriers of time and space. Any act of violence which satisfied the definition of Section 3 of the Act and had “a rational nexus to the past matrimonial relationship, or which arises there from or as a sequel to that relationship, should conceptually fall within the provisions of Domestic Violence Act”, the court observed.