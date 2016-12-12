Disrespect to national anthem: Six youth in custody

Film buffs come out of the Tagore theatre in Thiruvananthapuram, a venue of the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala. | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

At least six persons were taken into custody for allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem after they refused to stand up while it was being played at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) here.

They refused to stand up while the national anthem was being played in Kanakakunnu Nishagandhi open air theatre, an IFFK venue, police said.

Even after the policemen who were present in the hall requested them to stand, they did not budge, the police said.

IFFK organisers and Director of Chalachitra Academy Charmin Kamal also asked the six persons to stand up, but they refused.

Meanwhile, DGP Loknath Behra directed police to keep a watch on all those who show disrespect to national anthem during the film festival. He also directed the officials to take into custody those who insult the national anthem.

Earlier in the day, BJP’s youth wing, Yuvamorcha, filed a complaint seeking action against the persons who refused to stand up while the national anthem was being played, as per the recent directives of the Supreme Court.