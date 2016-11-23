Denied appointment with PM, Kerala’s all-party team cancels Delhi visit

The all-party delegation from Kerala, which was planning to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to submit the resolution adopted unanimously by the Kerala Assembly on the impact of the currency on the cooperative sector in the State, has cancelled its trip as they couldn’t get an appointment with Mr. Modi.

The Prime Minister's Office informed the State government a short while ago that the delegation could, however, meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“We are not going to Delhi just to meet the Finance Minister. I had met the Finance Minister along with our Finance Minister. We will communicate our strong protest against this to the Prime Minister,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a hurriedly convened news conference here just a while ago.