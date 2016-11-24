Deliverance message for Earth, from the pulpit

more-in

‘Earth Bible Sermons’ to be read at CSI’s parishes during Sunday service

The Church of South India has started reading the Holy Bible from the perspective of the Earth. And this has led to the publication of a three-part ‘Earth Bible Sermons,’ full of Jesus Christ’s parables on the Earth, to be read during the Sunday service at all its parishes.

“Jesus Christ used parables to make people think. His parables are powerful means to know and transform oneself. Water, air, soil, minerals, energy resources, plants, animal life, and space are to be valued and conserved because they are the very creations of the God. Believers should live in this green reality of the Kingdom of God,” says Bishop Thomas K. Oommen, the Deputy Moderator of the church.

He said the director of the CSI Department of Ecological Concerns, Mathew Koshy Punnackad, was the brain behind the green initiative, which began about two months ago. He said the parables would inspire people to join the CSI movement for a green earth.

As many as 15,000 congregations and 4.3 million people of CSI celebrate Ecological Sunday on the second Sunday of June every year. According to Dr. Punnackad, the church has taken a stand in favour of the Gadgil committee report to protect the biodiversity of the 1,600-km stretch of the Western Ghats.

He said the CSI has started certain healthy practices in many of its dioceses. After marriage, each couple should plant a sapling on the church campus during their first visit to the church. The church has also started the practice of welcoming guests with the sapling of a flowering plant at its functions, he said.

Green clergy fellowship, green teachers fellowship, green diocese, green parish, green home, green school, green awards, organic farming, national and international conferences, are some other CSI initiatives for environment conservation, he said.

“The CSI is the only church in India which has mentioned ecology as a mission in the church constitution and the CSI only Indian church recognised by the UNDP with an eco award,” says Bishop Thomas K. Oommen, the Deputy Moderator of the church.