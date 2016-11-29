Daughter, son-in-law held on charge of assaulting ailing woman in Payyanur

more-in

Her husband too arrested; welfare officer asked to submit report on incident

A woman was arrested, along with her husband, by the Payyannur police on Monday on charge of physically hurting her ailing mother living with them at Mavichery near Payyannur.

The arrested have been identified as K.V. Chandramathi, 55, and husband T.V. Raveendran, 65. They were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court. The court remanded them in custody for 14 days. The police registered a case under Section 341 (wrongful restraint) read with Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property) of the Indian Penal Code.

TV footage

The case followed a complaint by K.V. Venugopal that his sister and brother-in-law were physically causing hurt to their mother K.V. Karthyayani. A TV channel telecast a footage recorded on a mobile phone allegedly showing Chandramathi beating her up on Sunday morning for urinating in bed due to an age-related ailment.

Dementia symptoms

According to the complaint, the 75-year-old woman was beaten up with a broom-like object. Chandramathi is the eldest of three children, including two sons. Karthyayani, showing symptoms of dementia, has been shifted to hospital.

The police said there was a dispute among the siblings over a property of Karthyayani. The property in her name was sold for Rs. 20 lakh, the police said. While Rs. 5 lakh had been given to her youngest son, Rs. 15 lakh was deposited in Chandramathi’s account. Mr. Venugopal, who is working in Mumbai, complained that his sister was extorting their mother’s property. The police said that the aged woman was allegedly being pressured by her daughter to bequeath another property to her.

When the police visited the house of Chandramathi on Monday, she reportedly told the police that she had only shouted at her mother and had not done any harm to her. She also reportedly told the police that sons were bound to look after their mother.

Health and Social Welfare Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that the Social Justice Department is viewing the incident seriously.