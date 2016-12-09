DCC presidents selectedby consensus: Sudheeran

more-in

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran on Friday averred that the new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents were selected by consensus after multi-layered discussions by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

In an informal chat with mediapersons here, Mr. Sudheeran said that factional loyalties did not come up for consideration and the media interpretation was way off the mark. The message that the AICC had sought to convey was the imperatives of a strong party that could face up to the myriad challenges before it as a single unit.

“The Congress has factions in the State. But faction loyalties or shifts in loyalties have not been considered a qualification or disqualification. The issue is not of gains and losses suffered (by factions). The party is the biggest gainer,” he said.

In reply to a question on the reconstitution of the KPCC, Mr. Sudheeran said this issue had been discussed at the highest level, to be implemented as a continuation of the DCC presidents’ induction. But it was for the All India Congress Committee to take a final call on this. Never before had the party leadership held such wide-ranging discussions. Mr. Gandhi took great strain to make this possible, including the setting up of a political affairs committee to recommend names and consultations with nearly 100 party leaders.

Mr. Sudheeran said the DCC presidents were the party’s backbone and it was their responsibility to take it forward. The party leadership would find suitable accommodation for the outgoing DCC presidents. He was sure that the new leadership in the district would help put the party in an agitation mode against the State and Central governments.