Cyclone Nada may bring rain to Kerala

: Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy rain for two days from Friday under the influence of a cyclonic storm in the south-east Bay of Bengal.

A cyclone advisory issued by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, on Wednesday noon said tropical storm Nada lay centred about 590 km south-east of Chennai.

It was likely to move in the west-northwest direction, intensify further and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast between Vedaranyam and Puducherry close to Cuddalore by the early hours of December 2.

The India Meteorology Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and Friday. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells has been forecast at many places over Kerala on December 2 and 3.