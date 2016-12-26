Crude bomb attack on houses of CPI(M), BJP workers

more-in

A tense situation prevailed in Palloor area in Mahe here on Monday following incidents of hurling crude bombs at houses of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists late Sunday.

There have been frequent clashes between activists of the rival parties in various parts of Palloor over the last few days. The situation turned worse following incidents of alleged attempt to destroy party flags. The police said a woman suffered minor injury in a bomb attack. The Palloor police have registered seven cases, they said.

Mahe Superintendent of Police C.H. Radhakrishnan said the situation was under control now. The police seized three country-made bombs and three swords, he said.

A group of alleged BJP workers hurled a crude bomb at the house of CPI(M) functionary and former Mahe councillor V. Janardhanan after midnight on Sunday. The explosion caused damage to the front door and wall. Earlier, there were at least half-a-dozen incidents of attacks on houses of rival CPI(M) and BJP workers. A woman identified as Ranjini suffered injury in the attack.

An all-party peace meeting was held in the office of the Mahe Regional Administrator, S. Manickadeepan. When contacted, he said party leaders at the meeting resolved to restore normality in the trouble-hit area. The police have already registered six cases and more cases would be registered, he said. He also said that additional forces were expected to be deployed in the tension-hit areas to maintain law and order.

CPI(M) observed a forenoon hartal on Monday to protest against bomb attacks on the houses of its leaders in the area. Palloor, being geographically contiguous to Chokli and other politically sensitive areas of the Kannur district, is seen as a place vulnerable to outbreak of political violence in the region.