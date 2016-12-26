Crude bomb attack on CPI(M), BJP workers’ houses

more-in

A tense situation prevailed in Palloor area in Mahe here on Monday following incidents of hurling crude bombs at houses of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists late Sunday.

There have been frequent clashes between activists of the rival parties in various parts of Palloor over the last few days. The situation turned worse following incidents of alleged attempt to destroy party flags. The police said a woman suffered minor injury in a bomb attack.

The Palloor police have registered seven cases, they said.

Mahe Superintendent of Police C.H. Radhakrishnan said the situation was under control now. The police seized three country-made bombs and three swords, he said.

An all-party peace meeting was held in the office of Mahe Regional Administrator S. Manickadeepan.