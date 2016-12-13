Court tentatively rejects Vigilance report absolving CS

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram:

A special court here on Tuesday provisionally dismissed the State’s contention that Chief Secretary S. M. Vijayanand “had not delayed further action” on a government report that recommended a comprehensive Vigilance inquiry against R. Sreelekha, Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence.

Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance, A. Baharudeen was hearing a plea to prosecute Mr. Vijayanand “for sitting on the report” that detailed alleged instances of corruption and nepotism in the Transport Commissionerate and the Kerala Road Safety Authority when Ms. Sreelekha was at the helm during the 2013-15 period.

The major accusations against Ms. Sreelekha included alleged use of pubic funds to pave a road leading to her house, “illegal” transfers, “unauthorised” foreign travel and “misuse” of official vehicle, laptop and mobile phone connection “while on leave”.

The petitioner, Paichira Nawaz, told the court that Tomin. J. Thachankery, who succeeded Ms. Sreelekha as Transport Commissioner, had authored the report.

It was further vetted by the then Secretary, Transport, K. R. Jyothilal and Additional Secretary M. Sreekumar. They forwarded the report to A. K. Sasindran, Minister for Transport, recommending a thorough anti-corruption inquiry. The Minister sent the report to Mr. Vijayanand for “perusal” on July 29.

He alleged that Mr. Vijayanand “hushed-up” the report for five months and the delay resulted in the “suspect officer” being elevated as head of the State Police Intelligence. Hence, as a public servant Mr. Vijayanand had abused his position to protect “the corrupt”.

Biju Manohar, Additional Legal Adviser, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), told the court that Mr. Nawaz allegations were baseless. He said the delay was inadvertent and caused due to the inexperience of two new appointments, both assistants, in the Chief Secretary’s office.

Mr. Vijayanand had forwarded the matter to the Chief Minister and the Vigilance has initiated an inquiry. “There was no delay on the part of the Chief Secretary as alleged,” he said.

Mr. Baharudeen said the explanation of the Vigilance was not “prima facie unsatisfactory”. The Chief Secretary has retained the file for three months and lapses could not be blamed on inexperienced assistants alone. The judge asked about the status of the Vigilance inquiry. He said he would hear the case again on December 31.

