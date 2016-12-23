Court orders inquiry against Chandy in graft case

more-in

A special court on Friday ordered a preliminary anti-corruption inquiry against former Chief Minister Oomen Chandy and six of his cabinet colleagues on the suspicion of having favoured relatives and friends in appointments to top posts in statutory corporations and State controlled entities. The inquiry is with regards to the tenure of the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) Government.

Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge - Vigilance, A. Bahaurudeen directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to state on February 6 whether the allegations against the UDF politicians revealed a prima facie cognisable offence and warranted the registration of a case.

The decree was widely interpreted as a political reversal for the Opposition, which had successfully campaigned for the ouster of former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government on identical charges of nepotism in October.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Ministers K.M. Mani, V.S. Sivakumar, MLAs P.K. Jayalakshmi, Anoop Jacob and K.C. Joseph would come within the ambit of the precursory anti-corruption enquiry. So would UDF leaders Selvaraj, Ummer Master and M. Vincent.

The court order was the first step in the legal process triggered by a private complainant, Hafeez, in October. The VACB told the court that it was willing to investigate the allegations, including the ones they had received against Mr. Ramesh. (Mr. Hafeez had not named Mr. Ramesh as a respondent in his private complaint.).

The VACB said it would form a special team to conduct the “quick verification.” The agency has already drawn up questionnaires on the basis of the evidence submitted by the petitioner. It has also written to various Government departments asking them to produce the legal papers and files relating to the contentious appointments. The statements of the respondent would be recorded and re-verified. The case was sure to rivet public attention in the coming days given its political overtones.