Court gives VACB one month to submit report

A Special Court here on Tuesday gave the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) one month’s time to submit the report of its ongoing preliminary inquiry into the allegation that former VACB chief Sankar Reddy and Investigating Officer S. Sukesan had conspired to sabotage the bar licence renewal bribery case.

Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge A. Baharudeen had on September 23 directed the Vigilance to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation filed by Paichira Nawaz, a civil litigant.

In October and November, the Vigilance had sought more time to submit the findings of its preliminary inquiry. On Tuesday, it sought two months’ time to complete the precursory inquiry. The judge denied the plea and accorded the agency one month to complete the inquiry.