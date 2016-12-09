Court asks VC not to meddle with tech education quality

more-in

The Kerala High Court has directed the Vice Chancellor of the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University not to undertake any endeavour to reduce the rigour of the standards prescribed for B.Tech. courses.

The court said that if at all any modification was to be made on the university ordinance prescribing the standard, it could only be done by amending the ordinance in accordance with the law. But no amendment which would affect the standard of education shall be undertaken.

The court observed that the Vice Chancellor had no power to meddle with the university ordinance that was published in accordance with the law. The ordinance had a statutory force. It was approved by the Syndicate. By issuing the circular amending the regulations, the Vice Chancellor was virtually interfering with the statutory provisions, which was not permissible under the law.

The observations were made by the court while disposing of a writ petition challenging the reduction of the credits for registering for third semester of the B.Tech. courses. As per the amendment made by the Vice Chancellor, the students need to get only 26 credits, instead of original 35 for getting registered for third semester.

As the university had indicated that it had been done as a one-off measure, the court said it did not think it necessary to set aside the decision. Besides, it gave some concession to students who had fewer credits, the court said.