Countering Maoists: policetry to win goodwill of tribals

more-in

In the aftermath of the killing of two Maoists in an alleged encounter with police personnel in the Nilambur forests last month, the district police have unveiled a plan to reach out to local communities, including Adivasis, in the areas here vulnerable to Left-wing extremism in a bid to win their goodwill.

The areas bordering forests under the limits of five police stations in the district where Maoists have been sighted have been identified by the district police for special focus including launch of social activities to secure the support of the local communities and to enhance the preparedness of the force through special training.

The sighting of two or three suspected armed Maoists in the forest areas near Kalakam here a few days ago has given an impetus for the police initiative for the outreach to the local communities inhabiting the areas.

District Police Chief (DPC) K. Sanjay Kumar inaugurated the police initiative to offer free coaching to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students in the tribal areas under the Peravur police station limits here on December 16 to equip them to attend competitive examinations for getting jobs.

The police have also arranged some autorickshaws with the help of local bodies in the Peravur and Kelakam areas for conveyance of school students in localities where school dropout rates are high. The police also started arrangements to facilitate home tuition for students in some localities in the Aralam area.

“Our objective is to create a rapport with the local communities as we need to have accessibility and penetration in these areas,” Mr. Kumar said. Talking to The Hindu, he said that the police have initiated steps to hear the grievances of the communities in such areas and planned to redress the grievances. In addition to such issues, the police also look into social issues such as cases of drunken behaviour and theft.

Recently the police organised a Deputy Superintendent of Police-level meeting of the local communities, mostly tribals, at Aralam to get a first-hand information of their problems and grievances. The police exude the hope that such interventions will also check Maoist penetration and enhance intelligence gathering.

“We are also planning to train police personnel in the police stations located in areas vulnerable to the Left-wing extremism on the role of policing in such areas,” the DPC said. The vulnerable areas are under the police stations at Kelakam, Aralam, Karikottakkari, Payyavur and Kudiyanmala, he said adding that Ulikkal is also vulnerable.

According to local police in these areas, beat patrolling is regularly being conducted to ensure contact with people living in remote locations. Security review is also being conducted in the areas, they informed. The Kelakam police have registered a case in connection with the reported visit of the suspected Maoists in a colony located in forest area bordering Wayanad and Karnataka forests here.