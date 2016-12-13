Countdown begins for State School Arts Festival

more-in

An elaborate organising committee was formed on Tuesday for the State School Arts Festival to be held here from January 16 to 22.

Programmes will be held in 20 venues including the Police Maidan.

Over 12,000 students from the State will participate in 232 items in high school, higher secondary school and vocational higher secondary school sections and in Arabic and Sanskrit sections. Director of Public Instruction (DPI) K.V. Mohan Kumar told the committee formation meeting that cultural programmes would be organised every evening during the seven-day event.

The meeting at the Collectorate Conference Hall here was inaugurated by Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran.

Kannur Corporation Mayor E.P. Latha presided over the meeting.

The organising committee has the Minister as chairman. The other members include P.K. Sreemathy, MP; the district panchayat president; and the Mayor as vice chairpersons, and the DPI as the general coordinator.

Mr. Kadannappally said that the host district had to ensure high standards in the organisation befitting the traditions of the district.

The logo has been designed by Tirur A.L.P. School Arabic teacher Aslam Jesim.