Councillors to be paid through bank accounts

It might come as a surprise, or even shock, for many residents to know that their ward councillors were till last month paid their monthly honorariums in hand, and not in their bank accounts. On salary day, the councillors have been coming to the Corporation office and accepting their honorariums after signing on a register.

This is set to change now, with the Corporation finally deciding to transfer their honorariums through their bank accounts from next month. The councillors as well as the contingency workers have been asked to open new accounts with the State Bank of Travancore for this purpose.

The decision to open accounts was taken with such immediacy following the demonetisation of high-value currency notes. The audit section had also given a direction in this regard.

One of the issues highlighted by the councillors who The Hindu talked to on the opening of the account was on the low honorariums.

“The honorarium till now was not big enough for a bank account to be opened for it. It was doubled just two months ago. Still, it is a small amount,” said one of them.

The councillors were, till two months ago, paid an honorarium of just Rs.4,100 per month. This has now been increased to around Rs.8,300.

The issue had come into focus last year when C. Suchithakumari, a Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillor, tendered her resignation to take up a job as a contingent worker in the Corporation. Ms. Suchithakumari had, at that time, said she had enjoyed her work as a councillor, but could not go ahead with the low honorarium. The party gave her permission to go ahead, considering her precarious financial situation.

For most councillors, the day starts at least at 7 a.m., when the first of the visitors from the ward arrives at their house, with a complaint or a request. Over the course of the day, they shuttle between the ward, the Corporation office, and various other offices for issues concerning the ward. They are not provided vehicles or travel allowances. Nor are their mobile phone bills reimbursed.