Cooperative crisis: Govt to sponsor All-party delegation to Delhi

more-in

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21:

The State Government on Monday agreed to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to put impress upon the Centre the major crisis the cooperative sector has been pushed to consequent to its decision to demonetise high value currency and keep out the sector from financial transactions.

The date of the visit will be decided after discussions on the floor of the Assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while calling for unity among the major players in the cooperative sector, said the Centre should remove the ceiling on cash withdrawals by cooperative banks, exchange demonetised notes and operational freedom for treasuries to handle cash transactions.

He said the cooperative sector was in a state of paralysis. Kerala has always been united irrespective of political affiliations whenever the Centre has adopted policies intended to weaken the cooperative sector. There is no other financial establishment that can compete with the cooperative bodies in the credit sector, The cooperative movement has emerged as the most revolutionary developments after the land reforms. “The RBI’s stand will create an adverse impact on the rural areas. Unfortunately, the RBI is not prepared to recognise the social commitment of the cooperative movement. It does not recognise the presence of the cooperatives in providing varied services such as interest free loans, housing loans, running medical stores, consumer fair price shops. The state cannot accept the stand that cooperatives should withdraw from its social objectives. The main dispute is connected to the Vaidyanathan commission report which the State has rejected totally,” he said.

The second major issue is related to income tax under which coopertives are now deducting TDS on deposits above Rs, 25 lakhs. But the decision to keep the cooperative banks out of financial transactions after demonetisation was intended to strangle the sector. The schedule commercial banks can never be a substitute for cooperative banks in the rural credit sector, he said.

The meeting was attended by Cooperation Minister A C Moideen, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, BJP state president Kumanom Rajasekharan and leaders of other political parties. The official side was mainly represented by Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand.

EoM