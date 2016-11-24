Coop. banks to move HC against currency curbs

more-in

The Kerala Primary Cooperative Societies’ Association (KPCSA) has said that cooperative banks in the district will initiate legal action against what it calls currency embargo on them following demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

KPCSA district president V. Kunhikrishnan and secretary K. Narayanan said at a press conference here on Thursday that the banks would move the High Court challenging the currency restrictions on the cooperative banks which they said accounted for 65 per cent of the deposit in the Kannur District Cooperative Bank (DCB). Each of the cooperative banks here had transferred crores of rupees since the demonetisation on November 8, they said adding that the banks in return got only paltry sums, leaving primary cooperative banks in a serious crisis as the Reserve Bank of India is not allowing the DCBs to release cash for them.

They said that though the primary cooperative banks had accounts in commercial banks which were accepting demonetised notes for exchange, the cooperative banks were being allowed to withdraw only the maximum weekly permissible limit of Rs.24,000 applicable for individual bank account holders in the commercial banks.

Propoganda

A propaganda that the cooperative banks were safe havens of black money was also being levelled against sector, they said. Stating that the cooperative banks in the district were functioning as per rules set by the State government, they said that the banks were under the scrutiny of the Cooperative Department. Moreover, the Income Tax Department too was keeping tabs on them for the past seven years, they said.

The KPCSA functionaries said that the banks were providing all information regarding their depositors if their deposits totalled more than Rs.10 lakh. As decided at a meeting convened by the Income Tax Chief Commissioner, over the last two years customers’ information was being provided if the their deposits crossed Rs.25 lakh. Though the I-T Department had collected huge amounts from the cooperative banks as tax since 2007-08, the amounts were being refunded now after the High Court order that the cooperative banks were exempted from tax net.

Association district vice-president M.N. Raveendran and joint secretary K. Achuthan were also present at the press meet.