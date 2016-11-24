Controversial order withdrawn at NIT-C

more-in

Women’s hostel warden had threatened action against girls seen along with boys on the campus after 7 p.m.

Following strong protests from students, an order issued on the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) campus, threatening ‘severe action’ against girl students seen along with boys on the residential campus after 7 p.m., was withdrawn on Wednesday.

A notice, issued by the girls’ hostel warden of the NIT-C on Tuesday, was withdrawn after NIT-C’s Students Affairs Council (SAC) objected to it.

NIT-C sources said the “strange order,” issued without clearance from superior authorities, was opposed by girls, terming it an attempt at moral policing.

Attack on social media

The order became a hot topic of discussion on various online forums soon after it was displayed on the notice board. Some students posted photos of the order on social media forums and initiated discussion. The order was withdrawn after the SAC representatives took up the issue with the college authorities and the warden.

“The warden justified her stance, claiming that she got a lot of complaints about girls and boys from the two hostels roaming on the campus well into night,” said an NIT-C student. The warden had threatened suspension or expulsion of students concerned from the hostel it the trend continued.

‘Good intention’

Meanwhile, an official attached to the NIT-C claimed that the notice, issued with good intentions and for the security of girl students, was misinterpreted. “NIT-C has never imposed thoughtless regulations on students, flouting the ideals of gender equality. The order was only meant for those who regularly defied hostel rules despite frequent warnings,” the official said.