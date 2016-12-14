Consumerfed coupons, portal to tide over currency shortage

more-in

The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation will issue Consumerfed coupons, launch an online portal, and offer discounts to boost Christmas-New Year season sales in the wake of currency shortage.

The coupons valued at Rs.10, Rs.50 and Rs.100 will be issued to employees and customers of primary cooperative societies and district cooperative banks. They can use the coupons to buy provisions and other items from Consumerfed stores.

Valid till Jan. 15

The coupons, valid till January 15, were officially released here on Wednesday by Consumerfed Administrative Committee convener M. Mehboob in the presence of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi vice president Ibrahim. The Triveni supermarkets are being readied for the use of the coupons.

PoS machines

Consumerfed will also establish facilities for swiping debit and credit cards at Triveni and Neethi stores as well as at its foreign liquor outlets using point of sale (PoS) machines.

Consumers can order online provisions and other items from select outlets through the web portal.

Mr. Mehbood said the apex consumer cooperative had taken steps to make all items available in all the outlets to help prevent inflationary tendencies during the festive season.

2,000 Neethi stores

As part of the cooperative’s efforts to prevent price rise, a chain of 2,000 Neethi stores will be opened with the help of primary cooperative societies. These outlets are expected to be launched in the second week of January.

A chain of 1,500 Neethi medical stores are also on the anvil. New technology and online facilities will be used to strengthen the chain of medical stores under Consumerfed.