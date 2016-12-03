Congress to picket Centralgovt. offices on Monday

more-in

Congress workers will picket Central government offices in Kerala on December 5 to protest the National Democratic Alliance government’s failure to handle the cash crunch following the demonetisation of currency.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran said here on Saturday that the demonetisation had plunged large sections of society, including farmers, labourers, traders, pensioners, and government employees, into an unprecedented crisis.

A press note quoting him said the State government had further worsened the plight of the common man by sabotaging the public distribution system and denying ration items to the needy.