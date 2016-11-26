Congress MLA hurt in police action

Anil Akkara, MLA, who was injured in a police lathicharge in Thrissur on Friday, being taken to hospital.

A march taken out by the Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) to the Collectorate demanding action against culprits in the Wadakkanchery gang rape case tuned violent on Friday.

Many Congress workers, including Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara, were injured when the police caned the agitators.

Around 15 Congress workers and eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were hospitalised.

The march was part of an agitation initiated by the DCC demanding action in the case.

The rally, which began from Manikandanal in the city, was stopped by the police at the Collectorate. The police used force when the Congress workers tried to enter the Collectorate.

The police deliberately cornered the MLA and attacked him, the workers alleged.

The injured MLA collapsed and fell.

Congress leaders, including former MLA T.N. Prathapan, shifted Mr. Akkara to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

“The police brutally attacked the MLA and fractured his hand,” alleged Mr. Prathapan.

Tense moments prevailed near the Collectorate. The workers refused to disperse even after the intervention of senior leaders.

They later took out a march to the city.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy formally inaugurated the march at Ayyanthole.

“Those who argued for women’s safety have become abusers,” Mr. Chandy said adding “the government itself is protecting the culprits. It challenges the law and order system.”

Congress workers from various parts of the district participated in the march. DCC president P.A. Madhavan led the march that began from Wadakkanchery on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran condemned the police action against Mr. Akkara.

In a statement, Mr. Chennithala wanted the government to take strong action against the officers who attacked the party workers without provocation.