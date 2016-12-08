Cong. infuses young blood to head DCCs

more-in

The Congress high command on Thursday announced the names of 14 District Congress Committee presidents, with a distinct preference for comparatively younger crop of leaders, with an average age of below 50.

Factional equations were retained by and large by inducting the new DCC replacements, depending on their relative strengths in the districts. But the faction led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy appears to have lost out in the revamp.

This shortfall has been covered by inducting younger leaders who are very close to Mr. Chandy. The Chennithala faction has claimed eight DCC presidents posts. These include Thiruvananthapuram –Neyyattinkara Sanal; Kollam – Bindu Krishna; Alappuzha – M. Lijju; Idukki – Ibrahimkutty Kallar; Ernakulam – T.J. Vinod, who is Kochi Corporation Deputy Mayor; Palakkad – V.K. Sreekantan; Wayanad – I.C. Balakrishnan; and Kannur – Satheeshan Pacheni.

The Chandy faction’s representation has come in Kottayam – Joshy Phillip; Pathanamthitta – Babu George, Malappuram – V.V. Prakash; Kozhikode – T Siddique; and Kasaragod – Hakkim Kunnel.

The revamp also reflects the tacit acceptance of factional politics that is unique to Kerala, even while maintaining the social balance.

Some of the new nominees like Mr. Sanal cannot be fully identified with any faction because of their wider acceptability. Former legislator T.N. Pratapan who comes in as Thirussur DCC president, is the only one in the list who is 56 years old. He is known to be close to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran.

Mr. Pacheni was earlier known to be close to Mr. Chandy, but shifted loyalty to the Chennithala faction. Joshy Phillip, who is currently the Vakathanam panchyat vice president, was once known as a protégé of K Karunakaran, but he threw his lot with Mr. Chandy at the time of the split led by Karunakaran in 2006, according to party insiders.

While major communities got representation, there is a general complaint that the Jacobite community has been given the short shrift. The community had always got representation in the past through leaders such as the late Paul P. Mani, P. P. Thankachan, and V.J. Poulose, all of whom had donned the mantle of Ernakulam DCC president.

Mrs. Krishna comes in as representation for the Mahila Congress, while Mr. Balakrishnan, who is the only legislator on the list, belongs to a Schedule Tribe. The Scheduled Castes are represented by Mr. Pacheni.

The Congress leadership has also given political space to leaders belonging to the Muslim community. The new announcement comes as a blow to several leaders who campaigned for a faction-free party.

The revamp process had led to much consternation in the Chandy camp. Senior faction leaders strongly hold the view that their claims had been ignored. Since Mr. Chandy had earlier stated that he would go by the high command’s decision on the revamp process, it was not clear at this point of time how the equations would pan out in the coming days.