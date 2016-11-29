Cong. fighting against LDF and BJP: Sudheeran

more-in

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran on Tuesday asserted that the Congress was leading a twin fight against the ‘anti-people policies’ of the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP.

Mr. Sudheeran, who joined issue with Communist party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan over his comments that the Congress was the “B’ team of the BJP through a post on his Facebook page, said only the Congress can provide a credible leadership to the fight against the BJP government at the Centre owing to its all-India reach. The country was currently facing problems caused by the failure of the Congress to return to power. Currently it was leading a campaign to oust the BJP from power.

Unpopular policies

He alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was treading the same path as the Modi government in torturing the people through their unpopular policies.

The Chief Minister’s promise of equal justice and his party State secretary’s strictures against partymen from becoming parallel power centres have been non-starters. Listing out the anti-people policies of the LDF government, Mr. Sudheeran said the State had never witnessed a spike in atrocities against Dalits, lock-up deaths, and police excesses within a short span of a Ministry assuming office. The LDF government had become notorious for nepotism, violation of oath, with the rare record of a Minister resigning under a cloud.

Disturbing peace

The Pinarayi government has been partisan its approach, protecting party workers in police cases. The BJP and the CPI(M) were competing with one another to disturb peace in the State.

While the BJP-led Central government was hell bent on destabilising the cooperative sector, the CPI(M)-led LDF government had launched moves to capture the district cooperative banks and other cooperative institutions under the UDF control.

The LDF’s attempt to forge a common platform with the UDF was politically motivated because it would come in handy to whitewash its unpopular policies and deprive the Opposition coalition of its moral right to stage agitations. It was also a devious method to install the BJP as the prime opposition party in the State, Mr. Sudheeran alleged.