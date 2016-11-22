Confession by RSS workera political conspiracy: BJP

more-in

Alleging nexus between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and police officers ‘loyal to the party’ to subvert the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the 2006 murder of Muhammad Fazal at Thalassery, the district leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have said that the reported custodial confession of an RSS worker arrested in connection with last month’s murder of a CPI(M) worker was the biggest political and administrative conspiracy in the State.

BJP district president P. Sathyaprakash and his immediate predecessor K. Ranjith said at a press conference here on Tuesday that the alleged confession of Subeesh, arrested in connection with the murder of CPI(M) worker K. Mohanan at Valankichal here on October 10, was the latest of the attempts to hold the Sangh Parivar responsible for the murder.

They said that two ‘partisan’ Deputy Superintendents of Police had forced the confession from Subeesh through third degree torture during the interrogation. The murder had been first probed by the local police and the Crime Branch, both during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule, before it was handed over to the CBI as directed by the High Court, they said. Moreover, the CBI was under the United Progressive Alliance government when it probed the murder, they said.

They said that over 100 BJP-RSS workers had been questioned following the murder as the CPI(M) leaders, including then party local secretary Karayi Rajan who was later named an accused in the case by the CPI(M), had said that the RSS was behind it. The ‘confession under duress’ was to save Mr. Rajan and co-accused and another local CPI(M) leader Karayi Chandrashekharan.

They said that Subeesh had been given treatment in a private hospital following his arrest on November 17. The ‘forced confession’ was videographed by the police, they alleged. They said that Subeesh had lodged a complaint to the Puducherry Director General of Police months ago when his name was linked to the Fazal murder in messages circulated in the social media. They further said that Subeesh had revoked his ‘forced confession’ before the Magistrate.

Mr. Sathyaprakash and Mr. Ranjith said that party would go to any extent demanding that the two Dy.SPs involved in alleged forced confession be suspended. The two officers had scripted the probe to help the CPI(M) bid to save Mr. Rajan and Mr. Chandrashekharan, who were among the eight people named as accused in the case by the CBI.

RSS leader K. Pramod and BJP district treasurer A.O. Ramachandran were also present at the press conference.